Cause of fire still unknown

Photo: BC Wildfire Service An aerial shot demonstrates the impact of a wildfire on Blue Grouse Mountain from June 13, 2017.

Firefighters are still working on a wildfire that broke out on Blue Grouse Mountain Tuesday and the cause may not be known for a while.

According to BC Wildfire information officers, the fire remains at two hectares in size and is being held.

“Three firefighters are heading back to the site today to patrol for hot spots,” said fire information officer Justine Hunse. “The fire is not likely to spread beyond existing or predetermined boundaries under the prevailing and forecasted conditions.”

Demobilization of the remaining gear will take place soon and two relay tanks and the water tender on site were release Wednesday.

The identity of the person or people involved in the fire is not yet determined and the investigation into what caused the fire is still under way.

“Fire investigating can actually take months or even several years to complete, we don’t anticipate knowing for quite some time what the cause of the fire was,” said Hunse.

When the blaze ripped through the mountain just north of Trader’s Cove, 26 firefighters were on the ground, two fire origin and cause investigators were working on site and five air tankers dropped water on the blaze.

Social media accounts have witnesses at the scene saying the fire started at a small camp off Westside Road just after 12 p.m.

“Despite the fact that we have had a relatively wet spring so far, we would still like to remind the public to be extremely cautious with the use of fire,” she said.

Anyone found with an open fire during an open burning prohibition can be issued a ticket for $1,050 and if convicted in court could face a fine up to $100,000, be sentenced to a year in jail and could be ordered to pay for cost of fighting the fire.