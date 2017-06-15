42683

Kelowna  

RCMP move to new digs

Alanna Kelly

RCMP in Kelowna are now operating out of their new home base.

Officers are reporting for duty at the new City of Kelowna Police Services building at 1190 Richter St.

The $48-million project includes upgrades to underground infrastructure and road upgrades.

“There is still some minor interior finishing work to be completed, but the 380 members and support staff from all three facilities across the city are fully moved in,” said project manager Andrew Gibbs.

A grand opening ceremony will take place June 27 at 11 a.m., which the public is invited to attend.

“The new facility is of a significant benefit to the operational effectiveness of the detachment,” said Supt. Brent Mundle. “We look forward to continue serving the community from one central location.”

The new building has modern standards that were not met in the previous Doyle Avenue facility for functions such as evidence, identification, forensics, records, laboratory and the cell block.

