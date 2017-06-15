41299
Kelowna  

Flooding, erosion possible

Strong winds and accompanying waves could cause some flooding and shoreline erosion on lakes around the Okanagan today.

A special weather statement for the region issued by Environment Canada Wednesday remains in effect today.

According to meteorologists, a low-pressure system will move across the Coast Mountains and into the Interior.

"This system will create moderate southerly winds along the Osoyoos, Skaha and Okanagan lakes today. Sustained winds of 30 to 40 km/h with gusts up to 60 are expected.

"With high water levels in the Okanagan, these winds will generate waves that could lead to shoreline flooding and erosion. This risk is highest along shores exposed to the south. Winds will ease late Thursday night. Little rain is expected with this system."

The level of Okanagan Lake has dropped slightly over the past 24 hours. As of 5:30 a.m., it was at 343.213 metres above sea level, according to real-time hydrometric data provided by the federal government.

Kalamalka Lake also lowered slightly to 392.386 metres above sea level.

42385