Creep hunting in Kelowna

Photo: Creep Hunters Canada Society A police officer is seen in an interaction with a man who was allegedly luring a minor.

A group of advocates who hunt child predators tracked down a man who allegedly was luring a minor in Kelowna.

Creep Hunters Canada Society claims to be different than vigilante groups and says it works with police to get arrests and convictions, rather than public shaming.

A man named Brendon Brady posted a video on Facebook of police talking to a 29-year-old man alleged to have been communicating with a 14-year-old girl.

RCMP can be seen at the scene interacting with a man, but neither the face of the officer or the man is shown.

“We at Creep Hunters Canada are not vigilantes, we do not take the law into our own hands,” states the website. “We are advocates, we collect chat logs on donated chatting devices.”

The group announced it is now a registered non-profit organization, as of June 9.

“Today, we got our approval to be a non-profit organization,” said Brady. “It’s a huge step in the movement.”