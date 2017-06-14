Wild runners dare terrain

42598

Runners who braved the Wild Horse Traverse can pat themselves on the back for completing an ambitious 50-kilometre trail race.

The sold-out race started at Okanagan Lake, and trekked through Okanagan Mountain Provincial Park, along the KVR rail trail, past vineyards and parks on the Naramata Bench and finished in the lakeside community.

Runners needed to be comfortable being "self-sufficient" in remote terrain in the cross-country race that took place Saturday.

“The route is challenging and has an approximately 6500-foot ascent and descent,” says the description on its website.

Registration for next year’s race is Dec. 15, if you are so daring.

