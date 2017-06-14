42377

Kelowna  

Can return home

- | Story: 199479

An evacuation alert has been lifted for a home in Lake Country.

The Emergency Operation Centre said residents are able to go back to 3550 Woodsdale Rd. at Emerald Point.

A southerly winds advisory map has been created for waterfront locations that could potentially be impacted by winds generated across the region, to see that link click here.

Winds are expected to ramp up again tonight, reaching 40 km/h with gusts of up to 60 km/h on Thursday.

All other evacuation orders and alerts remain in place.

