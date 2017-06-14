Madison Erhardt

Flooding is top of mind in the Okanagan, but soon the excess water will evaporate and water will be in high demand.

Okanagan mayors came together Wednesday to encourage residents to conserve.

The Okanagan Basin Water Board’s WaterWise program, and Okanagan municipalities and water utilities, are preparing for the launch of their annual “Make Water Work” campaign.



The gathering was held at the UnH20 demonstration garden in Kelowna, a great example of what’s possible in the Okanagan with little additional water over what nature provides.



“Even with this year’s historic flooding, communities throughout the Okanagan have watering restrictions now in place, albeit for different reasons than we’ve seen in recent years,” explained OBWB chair Tracy Gray.

“Just as too little precipitation can cause problems, so can too much. Too much water, as we’re seeing now, can overwhelm water treatment plants. By conserving, we can help alleviate the pressure on our infrastructure, she added.



Now in its seventh year, Make Water Work is aimed at reducing residential outdoor use.