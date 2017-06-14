42598

Kelowna  

Make water work

- | Story: 199476

Madison Erhardt

Flooding is top of mind in the Okanagan, but soon the excess water will evaporate and water will be in high demand.

Okanagan mayors came together Wednesday to encourage residents to conserve.

The Okanagan Basin Water Board’s WaterWise program, and Okanagan municipalities and water utilities, are preparing for the launch of their annual “Make Water Work” campaign.
 
The gathering was held at the UnH20 demonstration garden in Kelowna, a great example of what’s possible in the Okanagan with little additional water over what nature provides.
 
“Even with this year’s historic flooding, communities throughout the Okanagan have watering restrictions now in place, albeit for different reasons than we’ve seen in recent years,” explained OBWB chair Tracy Gray.

“Just as too little precipitation can cause problems, so can too much. Too much water, as we’re seeing now, can overwhelm water treatment plants. By conserving, we can help alleviate the pressure on our infrastructure, she added.
 
Now in its seventh year, Make Water Work is aimed at reducing residential outdoor use. 

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

41380
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
3088134
4882 Canyon Ridge Crescent
6 bedrooms 4 baths
$1,350,000
more details
42520


38264


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Blue
Blue Kelowna SPCA >


39640


42443


People having a worse day than you

Galleries
Cheer up friend! Just when you thought you were having a rough day, these people will definitely make you feel better about...
People having a worse day than you (2)
Galleries
Just remember, it could be worse…
‘Planet Earth’ is way better with Snoop Dogg narrating
Must Watch
We didn’t think it would be possible to make Planet Earth...
Kate Winslet refuses to employ domestic help
Showbiz
Kate Winslet refuses to employ domestic staff as she wants her...
Weird Wednesday – June 14, 2017
Galleries
Welcome to our “Are you sure about that?” edition of...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
June 13, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39845
39499