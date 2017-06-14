41299

Kelowna  

Tourist centre ready to go

Kelowna's controversial new waterfront tourist information centre has passed its final hurdles with city council.

Council gave third and fourth reading Tuesday evening to OCP and rezoning amendments to facilitate the centre. Approval was also given for a development permit, which included a variance.

That variance amended the 'front yard' setback from six metres to 3.8 metres. It was needed to maintain a 15-metre setback to the lake on the western side of the building and to remain outside the Kelowna Sawmill Community Trust area on the east side of the building.

The building calls for eight parking stalls, however, Tourism Kelowna will pay the city $180,000 in lieu of parking.

The building design features a single storey with a mezzanine, covering 3,150 square feet. It will have a concrete base with wood, glass and steel design throughout.

The design inspiration was taken from nearby structures such as the marina kiosks, city park washroom building, base of the ‘Bear’ sculpture in Stuart Park and new Kelowna Yacht Club.

It will also include five gender-neutral bathrooms open to the public.

All that is left is for Tourism Kelowna to obtain a building permit to begin construction, possibly this fall.

