More wind on the way

Photo: Milton Black Shoreline damage in Peachland from recent windstorm.

It looks like Okanagan residents are going to have to batten down the hatches once again.

Environment Canada has issued a weather warning, as another storm is expected to hit the Valley, Thursday.

The warning covers the entire Okanagan, with predicted wind gusts of up to 60 km/h.

According to Environment Canada, a low-pressure system will reach the B.C. Coast tonight and gradually push across the Coast Mountains on Thursday.

The system will create moderate southerly winds along Osoyoos, Skaha and Okanagan. Sustained winds of 30 to 40 km/h with gusts up to 60 km/h are expected.

With high water levels in the Okanagan, the winds will generate waves that could lead to shoreline flooding and erosion. This risk is highest along shores exposed to the south.

Winds are expected to ease late Thursday night. The good news is, little rain is expected with this system.