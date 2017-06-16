Taxes due July 4

Photo: Wayne Moore - file photo

Property owners in Kelowna are reminded they have until July 4 to pay their municipal property taxes.

Tax notices have already been sent out.

Taxes can be paid at City Hall or the Parkinson Rec Centre during business hours, online using mobile banking, by mail or at drop boxes which are emptied nightly at the Water Street entrance to City Hall and the Doyle Avenue parking lot exit.

Payments can be made with cash, cheque, money order or debit card.

Homeowner grant applications can be submitted quickly and easily online once the tax notice has been received.

Some residents may be eligible for a provincial property tax deferment program.

Residents must check their eligibility, apply for the homeowner grant and submit their application to the City of Kelowna. It is recommended that interested residents apply early to confirm their eligibility.

A five per cent penalty is levied on taxes paid after July 4, and a 10 per cent penalty after Aug. 9.