42598
42379

Kelowna  

Taxes due July 4

- | Story: 199452

Property owners in Kelowna are reminded they have until July 4 to pay their municipal property taxes.

Tax notices have already been sent out.

Taxes can be paid at City Hall or the Parkinson Rec Centre during business hours, online using mobile banking, by mail or at drop boxes which are emptied nightly at the Water Street entrance to City Hall and the Doyle Avenue parking lot exit.

Payments can be made with cash, cheque, money order or debit card.

Homeowner grant applications can be submitted quickly and easily online once the tax notice has been received.

Some residents may be eligible for a provincial property tax deferment program.

Residents must check their eligibility, apply for the homeowner grant and submit their application to the City of Kelowna. It is recommended that interested residents apply early to confirm their eligibility.

A five per cent penalty is levied on taxes paid after July 4, and a 10 per cent penalty after Aug. 9.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

40637
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
3025530
Investor Alert - Fully Furnished TH
$418,900
more details
41230


42448


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Nola
Nola Kelowna SPCA >


39640


39387


Miley Cyrus and Jimmy Fallon panhandle the NYC subway in disguise

Must Watch
Hannah Montana: The New York years.
Katy Perry’s Witness World Wide online experiment a huge hit
Music
Katy Perry's Witness World Wide online experiment was a big...
James Hillier’s astonishing save at Ballagarey Corner, Isle of Man TT
Must Watch
This is a massive motorcycle race held every year in the Isle of...
Friday Fails – June 16, 2017
Galleries
All aboard this weeks best fails!
Friday Fails – June 16, 2017 (2)
Galleries
But…HOW!?
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
June 13, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41465
39499