Kelowna  

Mayhem at the car wash

A trip to car wash was anything but routine on Wednesday.

Just before 11 a.m., a woman in her seventies in the lineup at Skogie's Car Wash on Underhill Street in Kelowna hit the gas instead of the brakes, struck a lamp post and rolled her Toyota RAV4.

The driver was apparently not wearing a seatbelt, and was taken away in an ambulance with what are believed to be minor injuries. She was conscious and talking.

Firefighters had to cut out the vehicle's windshield to remove the woman from the vehicle.

The business remains open.

– with files from Nicholas Johansen

