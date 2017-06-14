41367

Kelowna  

Sales tactics anger dad

- | Story: 199438

An Okanagan man says he’s furious at Bell Canada after the company sold his underage son a phone and contract extension, without parental consent.

TJ Lynch has a family plan with Bell, and late last month a representative called his son and sold him a new iPhone 7 Plus, without going through Lynch, the account holder.

For Bell's explanation of what happened, and how the CRTC's wireless code of conduct fits into it all, read the full story on Castanet's sister business news website, Okanagan Edge.

