Hundreds of pilots converge

Photo: Nicholas Johansen Canadian pilots are meeting in Kelowna for their annual convention and trade show.

More than 180 planes and 400 pilots from across Canada will be making their way to the Okanagan later this month.

The annual Canadian Owners and Pilots' Association convention and trade show is taking place at Kelowna International Airport and UBC Okanagan June 23 and 24.

COPA represents 17,000 pilots and plane owners in Canada. The annual convention will include exhibitors in the UBCO EME building, an aircraft display at YLW, along with speakers and entertainment.

Many of the delegates will be flying into town in their own planes. More than 400 attendees are expected over the weekend, and the aircraft will be on public display.

Admission to the plane display is $5 per person.

COPA recently held its COPA for Kids aviation program in Kelowna, an annual event that looks to spark a love of flying in young people by giving them the chance to fly in an airplane for free.