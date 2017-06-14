Car dumped in wetland

Photo: Andreas Boll Dumped car between Kelowna mountain and the Upper Mission area.

Andreas Boll was out on hike by the reservoirs in the Upper Mission, when he stumbled upon something that didn't belong.

Boll came across an abandoned car on Friday evening. It looked like it had been in area for a few months and was stripped and sitting on its roof.

"It really shocked me," he said.

Boll couldn't understand what a car could be doing in the natural grassland/wetland area.

"This makes me really very angry seeing this, and clearly whoever did this did not care at all about anything. Car parts are all over, engine still in it. Many birds are nesting in that area and water is flowing down from the slopes

into a little creek there. And that junk is right in the middle of it," he said.

"It is very unfortunate there are still people who don't appreciate what Mother Nature is giving us. I am wondering what they would say if somebody would drop a car in their backyard or lawn. Shame on them," Boll said.