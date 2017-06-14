Lake lowers, threat remains

Photo: Denise Egan Waves crash onto Rotary Beach Tuesday

The level of Okanagan Lake took a significant dip over the past 24 hours, but officials with the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre say the flood risk still remains high.

The big lake dropped almost two centimetres as of 4:30 Wednesday morning. The level now sits at 343.218 metres above sea level.

Kalamalka Lake also dropped about 1.5 centimetres to 392.408 metres above sea level.

While the lake has been receding slightly over the past 10 days, the EOC is not ready to say the lake has crested just yet.

Another large rain event could dramatically push lake levels up again.

And, communications officer Bruce Smith says any weather event could put lakefront properties at further risk.

"The lake is still 70 centimetres over full pool which means we have a lot of water that, should we have wind as we've seen and any significant rainfall, it will add to it," says Smith.

"But, wind events in particular, as we saw again last night. And, it's in the forecast for gusts to 40 kilometres an hour today potentially."

Smith says there is still a lot of potential damage that can be caused because the lake is much higher than normal levels.

Smith says residents in affected areas should continue to monitor and inspect flood mitigation measures and replace those that may not be of use anymore.

Sand and sandbags are still available at locations throughout the Central Okanagan for residents who need to replenish their flood lines.