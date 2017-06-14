42877

Kelowna  

Lake lowers, threat remains

- | Story: 199414

The level of Okanagan Lake took a significant dip over the past 24 hours, but officials with the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre say the flood risk still remains high.

The big lake dropped almost two centimetres as of 4:30 Wednesday morning. The level now sits at 343.218 metres above sea level.

Kalamalka Lake also dropped about 1.5 centimetres to 392.408 metres above sea level.

While the lake has been receding slightly over the past 10 days, the EOC is not ready to say the lake has crested just yet.

Another large rain event could dramatically push lake levels up again.

And, communications officer Bruce Smith says any weather event could put lakefront properties at further risk.

"The lake is still 70 centimetres over full pool which means we have a lot of water that, should we have wind as we've seen and any significant rainfall, it will add to it," says Smith.

"But, wind events in particular, as we saw again last night. And, it's in the forecast for gusts to 40 kilometres an hour today potentially."

Smith says there is still a lot of potential damage that can be caused because the lake is much higher than normal levels.

Smith says residents in affected areas should continue to monitor and inspect flood mitigation measures and replace those that may not be of use anymore.

Sand and sandbags are still available at locations throughout the Central Okanagan for residents who need to replenish their flood lines.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

42520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
3105703
2949 Sandberg
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$574,900
more details
40928


42711


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Blue
Blue Kelowna SPCA >


41323


41764


Weird Wednesday – June 14, 2017

Galleries
Welcome to our “Are you sure about that?” edition of Weird Wednesday.
Weird Wednesday – June 14, 2017 (2)
Galleries
If this gallery doesn’t pump you up, nothing will.
Skiing in Vermont in June looks… grassy
Must Watch
There’s more green than white on Vermont’s Killington...
Backstreet Boys extend Las Vegas residency
Music
The Backstreet Boys have extended their Las Vegas residency into...
How an F1 steering wheel works
Must Watch
All those buttons and no cruise control
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
June 13, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39622