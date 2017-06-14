42598

Kelowna  

Crucial in aerial search

- | Story: 199392

Alanna Kelly

Civil Air Search and Rescue Association members have dedicated hours scouring Southern B.C. since an aircraft with two people on board went missing Thursday – and without their help, not nearly as much ground would have been covered.

The CASARA pilots are volunteering to conduct what is very much a needle-in-a-haystack search.

The pilots go through regular search and rescue training with the Royal Canadian Air Force.

“Pilots go through all their normal training of course, and they have a lot of experience, that’s the benefit of these guys,” said David Knubley, 422 CASARA NCO. “They know the limitations of their aircraft, the weather, ins-and-outs of all the paperwork that has to be done, and they are very safe.”

On the first day of the search for the two people last seen refuelling their single-engine plane in Cranbrook, nine CASARA aircraft and four military planes conducted a joint search.

“They are incredibly important right now,” said Knubley. “We covered an immense amount of area on the first day.”

Mark Parey has spent 13 hours so far on the search and has been flying for more than 40 years.

“It’s very tiring. You come in after three or four hours up in the mountains, you are tired,” he said.

Parey said CASARA pilots get together once a month to conduct training and do exercises with spotters and navigators to “keep on top of it and keep sharp.”

In each plane there is a pilot, navigator and spotter. The RCAF also takes CASARA spotters into their military aircraft for searches like this one.

“I do it mainly because if I go down, I certainly want people looking for me,” said Parey.

