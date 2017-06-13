41299
40211

Kelowna  

Hunting Bacon in Kelowna

- | Story: 199377

Surveillance footage of men believed to have been hunting Jonathan Bacon prior to his murder was shown in court Tuesday.

The murder trial for Jujhar Khun-Khun, Jason McBride and Michael Jones continued in Kelowna Supreme Court Tuesday with Julianna Masson, RCMP forensic video analyst, back on the stand.

Masson identified several individuals in surveillance footage from around Kelowna on the night before the infamous midday shooting outside the Delta Grand Hotel.

One man, who can't be named due to a publication ban, was shown entering Sapphire nightclub at 1:36 a.m. on Aug. 14, 2011, wandering through the bar, and leaving five minutes later.

At 1:46 a.m., the same man, along with two other men who can't be named due to the ban, were shown outside Sapphire.

Fifteen minutes later, the same three men were shown entering Roses Pub, and leaving shortly after their arrival.

At 2:15 a.m., the first man who had previously entered Sapphire, was dropped off at the front entrance of the Delta Grand Hotel, getting out of a Jeep Cherokee. The man then walks through the hotel for about six minutes, before leaving by way of the Lake City Casino.

Surveillance footage shows the Cherokee driving in the area around the Delta until about 4:45 a.m.

The three men have since become co-operating witnesses with the Crown, and are expected to testify at the trial.

Masson also commented on footage showing a Ford SUV crossing the William R. Bennett Bridge into Kelowna at 3:30 that morning, and driving to the Prospera Place parking lot, opposite the Delta.

The Crown believes the three accused arrived in Kelowna early that morning, after learning Bacon was in town.

Eleven hours later, two gunmen jumped out of the Ford SUV in the Delta drop-off roundabout, shooting and killing Bacon and injuring Hells Angel Larry Amero, Lyndsey Black and Leah Hadden-Watts.

A 2.5-hour video was shown in court Tuesday of the Ford SUV waiting in the Prospera Place parking lot from noon to about 2:30 p.m., on Aug. 14. The shooting took place just after 2:30.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

39830
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
3077994
1046 MARTIN
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$699,900
more details
39730


42518


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Bill
Bill Kelowna SPCA >


39934


41051


Bonus Daily Dose – June 13, 2017

Daily Dose + Galleries
Maybe it’s because The Tango staff is enjoying a couple vacation days and had to schedule some stuff in advance. Maybe...
Bonus Daily Dose – June 13, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose + Galleries
There are harsh consequences to life…
Watching pros play with this simple skill toy is immensely satisfying
Must Watch
Throw your fidget spinner out the window and get yourself a Kwist...
Lionel Richie was in ‘denial’ about severity of knee injury
Music
Lionel Richie had convinced himself he could carry on performing...
What it’s like to serve in South Korea’s mandatory military service
Must Watch
“You’re sacrificing two years of your youth for the...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 30, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39622