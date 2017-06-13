Hunting Bacon in Kelowna

Photo: The Vancouver Sun Jonathan Bacon was gunned down outside the Delta Grand Hotel on Aug. 14, 2011.

Surveillance footage of men believed to have been hunting Jonathan Bacon prior to his murder was shown in court Tuesday.

The murder trial for Jujhar Khun-Khun, Jason McBride and Michael Jones continued in Kelowna Supreme Court Tuesday with Julianna Masson, RCMP forensic video analyst, back on the stand.

Masson identified several individuals in surveillance footage from around Kelowna on the night before the infamous midday shooting outside the Delta Grand Hotel.

One man, who can't be named due to a publication ban, was shown entering Sapphire nightclub at 1:36 a.m. on Aug. 14, 2011, wandering through the bar, and leaving five minutes later.

At 1:46 a.m., the same man, along with two other men who can't be named due to the ban, were shown outside Sapphire.

Fifteen minutes later, the same three men were shown entering Roses Pub, and leaving shortly after their arrival.

At 2:15 a.m., the first man who had previously entered Sapphire, was dropped off at the front entrance of the Delta Grand Hotel, getting out of a Jeep Cherokee. The man then walks through the hotel for about six minutes, before leaving by way of the Lake City Casino.

Surveillance footage shows the Cherokee driving in the area around the Delta until about 4:45 a.m.

The three men have since become co-operating witnesses with the Crown, and are expected to testify at the trial.

Masson also commented on footage showing a Ford SUV crossing the William R. Bennett Bridge into Kelowna at 3:30 that morning, and driving to the Prospera Place parking lot, opposite the Delta.

The Crown believes the three accused arrived in Kelowna early that morning, after learning Bacon was in town.

Eleven hours later, two gunmen jumped out of the Ford SUV in the Delta drop-off roundabout, shooting and killing Bacon and injuring Hells Angel Larry Amero, Lyndsey Black and Leah Hadden-Watts.

A 2.5-hour video was shown in court Tuesday of the Ford SUV waiting in the Prospera Place parking lot from noon to about 2:30 p.m., on Aug. 14. The shooting took place just after 2:30.