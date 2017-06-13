42598
39499

Kelowna  

Billboard rethinks 150

- | Story: 199363

A billboard will be unveiled this weekend depicting a First Nations “rethinking” of Canada's 150th birthday.

The Rethink 150 artistic billboard is a project of the Indigenous Truth Collective and will go on display Saturday at the north end of Duck Lake on Highway 97, on Okanagan Indian Band reserve No. 7.

It is the second such billboard, after one was erected in the Similkameen in May.

The project provides an alternative take on Canada 150 celebrations, and those behind it hope it will "foster meaningful processes of reconciliation between Syilx/Okanagan people and non-indigenous Canadians."

Syilx member Dixon Terbasket hopes it will build trust, respect, and a new relationship.

“I want our untold history to be told. We’ve been marginalized, pushed down by this system. We can’t just get over it or get on with it. For a relationship to be strong, people need to talk about what’s upsetting, not just suppress it and ignore it," he said.

The art is a collaboration of native and non-native ideas.

Artist Crystal Przybille, who is of settler descent, explains: “Though the artwork was created by my hand, it was the collective thoughts, experiences, and voices that conceived the idea and content of the work.”

The images symbolize the theft of land, residential schools, industry, and environmental destruction. But the billboard also represents the ongoing vitality of the Syilx people, the collective says.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
3077994
1046 MARTIN
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$699,900
more details
39830


42639


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Bill
Bill Kelowna SPCA >


40980


42711


Bonus Daily Dose – June 13, 2017

Daily Dose + Galleries
Maybe it’s because The Tango staff is enjoying a couple vacation days and had to schedule some stuff in advance. Maybe...
Bonus Daily Dose – June 13, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose + Galleries
There are harsh consequences to life…
Watching pros play with this simple skill toy is immensely satisfying
Must Watch
Throw your fidget spinner out the window and get yourself a Kwist...
Lionel Richie was in ‘denial’ about severity of knee injury
Music
Lionel Richie had convinced himself he could carry on performing...
What it’s like to serve in South Korea’s mandatory military service
Must Watch
“You’re sacrificing two years of your youth for the...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 30, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38674