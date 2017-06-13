Billboard rethinks 150

Photo: Contributed

A billboard will be unveiled this weekend depicting a First Nations “rethinking” of Canada's 150th birthday.

The Rethink 150 artistic billboard is a project of the Indigenous Truth Collective and will go on display Saturday at the north end of Duck Lake on Highway 97, on Okanagan Indian Band reserve No. 7.

It is the second such billboard, after one was erected in the Similkameen in May.

The project provides an alternative take on Canada 150 celebrations, and those behind it hope it will "foster meaningful processes of reconciliation between Syilx/Okanagan people and non-indigenous Canadians."

Syilx member Dixon Terbasket hopes it will build trust, respect, and a new relationship.

“I want our untold history to be told. We’ve been marginalized, pushed down by this system. We can’t just get over it or get on with it. For a relationship to be strong, people need to talk about what’s upsetting, not just suppress it and ignore it," he said.

The art is a collaboration of native and non-native ideas.

Artist Crystal Przybille, who is of settler descent, explains: “Though the artwork was created by my hand, it was the collective thoughts, experiences, and voices that conceived the idea and content of the work.”

The images symbolize the theft of land, residential schools, industry, and environmental destruction. But the billboard also represents the ongoing vitality of the Syilx people, the collective says.