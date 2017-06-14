Would you vote the same?

Madison Erhardt

A new poll shows the results of another provincial election would most likely be the same as May’s vote.

The Ipsos Reid poll found support for the BC Liberals and NDP hasn't changed significantly since last month’s historically close election.

The poll showed 42 per cent of decided voters would support the NDP, while 40 per cent would vote Liberal. The Green party grabbed 15 per cent, and two per cent sided with other parties.

An informal Castanet poll over the weekend found a very smaller outcome. Out of the 6,042 people who voted in the poll, 4,843 said they would vote the same way as in May, 692 said they would vote differently, 228 were undecided, and 279 said they wouldn't vote at all.

With a minority government expected to face a confidence vote when the legislature returns June 22, Castanet hit the streets asking people how they would vote if they have to do it all over again.