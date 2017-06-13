Hall welcomes class of '17

Photo: Wayne Moore Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame induction class of 2017.

The Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame will induct six new members during a ceremony in November.

The new inductees were announced Tuesday at the Kelowna Museum. They include:

Malindi Elmore - athlete

Gattett Hickling - athlete

Conrad Leinemann - athlete

Chris Taneda - coach/builder

Kelowna Buckaroos Hockey Team - pioneer

Western Canada Basketball Tournament - Bennett Award for special recognition

"It always sounds cliche to say how honoured you feel, but it's quite true," said Elmore, who ran for Canada in the 1500 metres at the 2004 Olympics.

"it always feels like a personal journey ... sometimes it's a bit lonely. I'm out training hard and I'm in my head about the race coming up, what went well, what didn't go well. Then, when you take a step back, you realize how that journey is shared by so many people."

Chris Taneda is a six-time national, and four-time world karate champion. He talked about entering the hall in a non-traditional sport.

"In other sports, your competition career might go for a certain length of time. But I competed into my mid forties when people thought I shouldn't, but I always wanted to show by example to my students," said Taneda.

Garrett Hickling is a legend in wheelchair rugby. His No. 5 was recently retired by the Canadian association.

After an accident put him in a wheelchair at an early age, Hickling took to the sport. He has earned four Paralympic medals and was Canada's flag bearer in London in 2012.

Conrad Leinemann followed his dream from the beach to the Olympics, placing ninth in beach volleyball at the 2000 Games in Sydney. He was also a gold medalist at the Pan Am Games.

At one time, Leinemann had the fastest serve in the world, clocked at 104.4 kilometres an hour.

Neither Leinemann nor Hickling was able to attend Tuesday's announcement.

The Kelowna Buckaroos, established in 1961, were inducted in the pioneer category. The Buckaroos are credited with trailblazing junior hockey in Kelowna and were one of four original BC Hockey League teams in 1967. The Buckaroos won the league title in 1974.

Western Canada Boys Basketball Tournament was also recognized. Organizer Dave Reynolds said teams consider it an honour to be asked to participate. Some, he said, turn down the invitation because,"they're good, but not Western Canada" good.