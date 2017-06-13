Still no sight of flight

Alanna Kelly

The search for two missing B.C. residents last seen taking off in a small plane in Cranbrook is still active in its sixth day.

The four-seater plane was expected to land in Kamloops on Thursday, but never arrived.

Cloud cover is adding to the difficult search that is being led by the Royal Canadian Air Force out of Kelowna Airport.

“The search area is 150 nautical miles long, 30 nautical miles wide, there are other areas outside of that that we are searching, but the cloud cover has returned and that is adding some challenges to the search,” said Capt. Dennis Power, 19th Wing public affairs officer.

The Civil Air Search and Rescue Association and RCAF are scouring a large region for the Piper Warrior, and the mountainous terrain is making the search quite challenging.