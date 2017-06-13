42877
Flooding: it's not over yet

Crews are starting to remove sandbags and protective measures from some areas – but it does not mean flooding is finished.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre says crews are repositioning protective measures from locations that are no longer under threat to those that need bolstering.

“Locations may include those on public and private properties where emergency crews initially installed flood protection measures to protect public infrastructure,” the EOC said in a release.

The sandbags and sand will be assessed for quality and if they can be repositioned.

Residents are being advised not to move anything and to keep their protection measures in place.

Okanagan Lake was at 343.237 metres above sea level on Tuesday morning, with a three-millimetre decrease since Monday.

Leveles are expected to fluctuate, and ground water will continue to increase. A lake level drop does not indicate the peak has been reached.

