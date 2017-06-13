42377

Kelowna  

Downtown Y set to open

- | Story: 199330

Madison Erhardt

Kelowna's new downtown YMCA is ready for you to get your sweat on. 

"We are excited to announce the opening of the new YMCA. It's an innovative strategic alliance between Interior Health and the YMCA. We are working together to help the community get more active,"  says general manager Karlene Sewell. 

Sewell says IH and the YMCA are concerned that only 20 per cent of the population gets the required amount of physical activity. 

"People should be getting 150 minutes per week. We both see this issue and we recognize the need to work more closely; and this is the perfect location for that," Sewell said.

The gym offers state-of-the-art equipment. 

"We have treadmills, elliptical trainers, new cardio equipment, and a number of functional fitness areas for everyone to enjoy," Sewell added.

The downtown Y officially opens to the public on Thursday. 

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

39549
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
3111650
2700 Richter Street
5 bedrooms 7 baths
$2,995,000
more details


39831


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Bill
Bill Kelowna SPCA >


40980


42711


What it’s like to serve in South Korea’s mandatory military service

Must Watch
“You’re sacrificing two years of your youth for the nation.”
Amanda Bynes sober, plotting acting return
Showbiz
Former child star Amanda Bynes is plotting her acting comeback as...
We’re jealous of the two novices who got to pilot this prototype hovering aircraft
Must Watch
The Kitty Hawk is a one-of-a-kind, all-electric aircraft designed...
Awesome moments caught on camera
Galleries
These awesome photos were taken in the right place at the right...
Awesome moments caught on camera (2)
Galleries
Perfect timing is everything
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 30, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39845