Downtown Y set to open

Madison Erhardt

Kelowna's new downtown YMCA is ready for you to get your sweat on.

"We are excited to announce the opening of the new YMCA. It's an innovative strategic alliance between Interior Health and the YMCA. We are working together to help the community get more active," says general manager Karlene Sewell.

Sewell says IH and the YMCA are concerned that only 20 per cent of the population gets the required amount of physical activity.

"People should be getting 150 minutes per week. We both see this issue and we recognize the need to work more closely; and this is the perfect location for that," Sewell said.

The gym offers state-of-the-art equipment.

"We have treadmills, elliptical trainers, new cardio equipment, and a number of functional fitness areas for everyone to enjoy," Sewell added.

The downtown Y officially opens to the public on Thursday.