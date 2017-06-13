42598

Kelowna  

Carr's Landing polls open

- | Story: 199329

Residents of Carr's Landing in Lake Country are heading back to the polls.

Advance polls for the June 24 byelection open Wednesday.

The polling station at the Carr's Landing Firehall will open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters will also have a chance to cast ballots Tuesday, June 20, and on voting day Saturday, at the same location.

The byelection was made necessary when first-time councillor Matt Vader stepped down to accept a position within the municipality.

Three people are seeking to complete the term, which runs until October 2018.

Those include lawyer D. Oscar Barnes, businesswoman Joanne de Vries and controller Jeanette Lambert.

A second byelection for the Oyama ward was avoided after Todd McKenzie was acclaimed to the seat.

The Oyama seat on council has been vacant since the passing of Owen Dickie in early March.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

40906
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
3077994
1046 MARTIN
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$699,900
more details


42771


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Bill
Bill Kelowna SPCA >


39640


38264


Bonus Daily Dose – June 13, 2017

Daily Dose + Galleries
Maybe it’s because The Tango staff is enjoying a couple vacation days and had to schedule some stuff in advance. Maybe...
Bonus Daily Dose – June 13, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose + Galleries
There are harsh consequences to life…
Watching pros play with this simple skill toy is immensely satisfying
Must Watch
Throw your fidget spinner out the window and get yourself a Kwist...
Lionel Richie was in ‘denial’ about severity of knee injury
Music
Lionel Richie had convinced himself he could carry on performing...
What it’s like to serve in South Korea’s mandatory military service
Must Watch
“You’re sacrificing two years of your youth for the...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 30, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39867