Carr's Landing polls open

Residents of Carr's Landing in Lake Country are heading back to the polls.

Advance polls for the June 24 byelection open Wednesday.

The polling station at the Carr's Landing Firehall will open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters will also have a chance to cast ballots Tuesday, June 20, and on voting day Saturday, at the same location.

The byelection was made necessary when first-time councillor Matt Vader stepped down to accept a position within the municipality.

Three people are seeking to complete the term, which runs until October 2018.

Those include lawyer D. Oscar Barnes, businesswoman Joanne de Vries and controller Jeanette Lambert.

A second byelection for the Oyama ward was avoided after Todd McKenzie was acclaimed to the seat.

The Oyama seat on council has been vacant since the passing of Owen Dickie in early March.