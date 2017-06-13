Lake takes another dip

Photo: Denise Eden A dock washed up on Gyro Beach Monday.

The gradual recession of Okanagan lake continued again Tuesday.

As of 4:25 Tuesday morning, the lake level sat at 343.234 metres above sea level. That's a dip of six millimetres since Monday.

On Kalamalka Lake, the levels rose by about five millimetres to 392.414 metres.

The outflow from Mission Creek has picked up slightly from Monday, discharging water into the lake at about 20 cubic metres a second.

While lake levels and stream flows continue to lessen, officials with the Emergency Operations Centre continue to advise residents to leave all flood barriers in place.

Wind such as that experienced Monday and or a large rainfall, such as the Okanagan has seen over the past few months, could tax the strength of those barriers.

Cool temperatures are expected throughout the Okanagan for much of the week.

A few showers are forecast Tuesday evening with some rain again Wednesday, and Thursday.