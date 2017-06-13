Flood barriers tested again

Photo: Denise Egan

Flood barriers were tested yet again Monday evening around Okanagan Lake as high winds whipped up waves.

Waves could be seen crashing over barriers at Kelowna's Rotary Beach, and water even swamped the parking lot.

Spectators gathered to watch the waves, as well as kite surfers out on the water, some of the few people to enjoy the conditions.

Almost daily, waterfront homeowners have been reminded to shore up their flooding defences and replenish sandbags and other defences against the historically high water levels.

It's not yet known if any damage was caused.

Castanet will update with this morning's report from the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre once information becomes available.