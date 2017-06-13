42377

Kelowna  

Flood barriers tested again

- | Story: 199308

Flood barriers were tested yet again Monday evening around Okanagan Lake as high winds whipped up waves.

Waves could be seen crashing over barriers at Kelowna's Rotary Beach, and water even swamped the parking lot.

Spectators gathered to watch the waves, as well as kite surfers out on the water, some of the few people to enjoy the conditions.

Almost daily, waterfront homeowners have been reminded to shore up their flooding defences and replenish sandbags and other defences against the historically high water levels.

It's not yet known if any damage was caused.

Castanet will update with this morning's report from the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre once information becomes available.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

42311
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
3101163
5118 Lakeshore Road
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$1,149,000
more details


41479


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Bill
Bill Kelowna SPCA >


39934


39831


Horse named “Horsey McHorseface” pulls away for first Australian win

Must Watch
I wish I was at that race. I feel like I would have won a bunch of money on that race. I can’t imagine myself betting on any...
Daily Dose – June 13, 2017
Daily Dose
Our most majestic Daily Dose yet is here
Daily Dose – June 13, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Really, there’s nothing all that smart to be seen here.
Reese Witherspoon: ‘Turning 40 was liberating’
Showbiz
Reese Witherspoon enjoys the confidence that growing older has...
Motivational Monday – June 12, 2017
Galleries
Never forget that you have the power to change your world.
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 30, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40050