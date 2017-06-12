42877

Kelowna  

CRA scam intensifies

- | Story: 199303

RCMP in Kelowna are again warning the public about what is known as the Canada Revenue Agency scam.

Police says the scam has resurfaced in the Central Okanagan, and calls have intensified.

Callers, claiming to be from the revenue agency, threaten taxpayers, or scare them with aggressive and forceful language to scare them into paying a fictitious debt to the agency.

The caller will says they work for CRA and that taxes are owed. They will demand payment immediately with a credit card, or a pre-paid credit card.

The taxpayer is often threatened with court charges, jail, or deportation.

Police remind people these calls are fraudulent, and could result in identity and financial theft.

RCMP offer several tips about the CRA scam, including:

  • The CRA advises Canadians to confirm the status of their tax accounts before taking any action that may be the result of pressure from suspicious calls or emails, and to verify the legitimacy of the communication by contacting the CRA directly at 1-800-959-8281
  • The CRA will never request prepaid credit cards or iTunes gift cards, and it will not send emails containing details of a tax refund or Interac e-transfer payments
  • The CRA will never ask for information about your passport, health services card or driver’s licence
  • The CRA will never leave personal information on your voice mail service
  • If you've shared personal information, contact Equifax and Trans Union to place fraud alerts on your account
  • If you’ve shared banking information with a scammer, contact your financial institution to place alerts on your accounts

If you receive this call, you do not need to contact the RCMP, simply hang up the phone.

Contact local police only if you have been victimized by this scam.

 

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

41380
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
3072652
752 Petterson Road
9.98 ACRES bedrooms David Jurome baths
$499,000
more details
39851


39653


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Sprinkles
Sprinkles Kelowna SPCA >


39640


42443


Motivational Monday – June 12, 2017

Galleries
Never forget that you have the power to change your world.
Motivational Monday – June 12, 2017 (2)
Galleries
All you need is a bit of motivation to seize the day.
Alex Honnold’s rope-free climb up El Capitan is making us feel faint
Must Watch
These hair-raising moments are the first video footage from...
Britney Spears’ Instagram account targeted by Russian hackers – report
Music
Britney Spears' Instagram account was reportedly used to...
Huh?
Must Watch
You can hear the kindness in his “huh?”
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 30, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42206