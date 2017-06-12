CRA scam intensifies

Photo: Contributed RCMP say the CRA scam has intensified in Kelowna.

RCMP in Kelowna are again warning the public about what is known as the Canada Revenue Agency scam.

Police says the scam has resurfaced in the Central Okanagan, and calls have intensified.

Callers, claiming to be from the revenue agency, threaten taxpayers, or scare them with aggressive and forceful language to scare them into paying a fictitious debt to the agency.

The caller will says they work for CRA and that taxes are owed. They will demand payment immediately with a credit card, or a pre-paid credit card.

The taxpayer is often threatened with court charges, jail, or deportation.

Police remind people these calls are fraudulent, and could result in identity and financial theft.

RCMP offer several tips about the CRA scam, including:

The CRA advises Canadians to confirm the status of their tax accounts before taking any action that may be the result of pressure from suspicious calls or emails, and to verify the legitimacy of the communication by contacting the CRA directly at 1-800-959-8281

The CRA will never request prepaid credit cards or iTunes gift cards, and it will not send emails containing details of a tax refund or Interac e-transfer payments

The CRA will never ask for information about your passport, health services card or driver’s licence

The CRA will never leave personal information on your voice mail service

If you've shared personal information, contact Equifax and Trans Union to place fraud alerts on your account

If you’ve shared banking information with a scammer, contact your financial institution to place alerts on your accounts

If you receive this call, you do not need to contact the RCMP, simply hang up the phone.

Contact local police only if you have been victimized by this scam.