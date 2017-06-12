Lake Country gas leak

42377
The distinct hiss of a gas leak was unmistakable.

Firefighters in Lake Country responded to an area on Oceola Road near Highway 97 in Lake Country Monday afternoon.

It's unclear exactly where the leak occurred, however, there was construction in the area next to Valentina's Hair Salon.

Firefighters has a portion of Oceola blocked off, and appeared to be directing traffic away from the building across from the Lakewood Mall.

