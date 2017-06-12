Eyesore gets second life

Photo: Contributed View of proposed Sunset Drive development from Knox Mtn.

At one time, it was supposed to be a hotel.

Now, it's just a large mound of dirt, the only visible signs of not one, but two failed construction projects more than a decade ago.

The lot, at Sunset Drive and Water Street, is now home to party goers, drug users and the homeless.

That could soon change if council approves an application to rezone the property for a mixed-use development.

Council took the first step, giving the rezoning application first reading Monday. It now goes to a public hearing before rezoning becomes official.

The applicant, North American Development Group, is proposing two towers on the property stretching 29 and 36 storeys.

However, the size of the towers and the scope of the project were not up for discussion Monday.

"The intensity of development is under consideration with this rezoning application," said city planner Adam Cseke.

"Supporting this land use change does not necessarily show support for the applicant's proposed height variance. Those will all be analyzed at a future date."

That point was driven home again by both Mayor Colin Basran and Coun. Charlie Hodge later during the discussion.

In terms of zoning, Coun, Luke Stack said he's kind of encouraged to see the project come forward.

"Many, many years ago when Waterscapes was first proposed, I think the original concept was we would see multiple towers along Sunset," said Stack.

"We were disappointed only one tower was proposed at that time. We've been sitting, kind of waiting for many years for this street to develop and bring forth its potential."

Stack said changing the zoning, with towers, will be beneficial for downtown.

Stack said the big issues for him, if the towers are supported, is view corridors, and the interface between the lower podium and the street.

"To me, as a pedestrian, whether I'm looking at a 26, 27 or 28 storeys, it's actually the interface with the street that's the critical part in my mind.

"But, I think, having a more intense use on this site is appropriate for where it's located in our downtown core, and how it will fit in with the other towers that are proposed."

Basran said this is an exciting first step for a prominent piece of land that residents have been waiting a long time for something to happen on.