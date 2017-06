Photo: Contributed

Power was turned off to over 200 customers in the Black Mountain and Joe Rich areas of Kelowna Monday afternoon.

FortisBC said the power was turned off from 3:20 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. for immediate system maintenance to repair damage discovered during a routine assessment of the line.

Customers impacted were those living along Highway 33, Goudie Road, Jackpine Road, Prather Road, Huckleberry Road, Sunvalley Road, Boone Court, Trapper Coert and Joe Rich Road.