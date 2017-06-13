42877

Kelowna  

Boost for reserve forces

- | Story: 199284

Alanna Kelly

Kelowna MP Stephen Fuhr announced an increase to the size of Canada's reserve forces and equal pay for part-time and full-time soldiers, Monday.

The announcements were part the Canada's new “Strong, Secure, Engaged,” defence policy.

“If there ever was a time in the past 30 to 40 years to have military, I think most people would agree that now is probably the time, as there is a lot of fear and uncertainty in the world right now,” said Fuhr.

The reserve force size will jump to 30,000, an increase of 1,500, and the initial recruitment process will be reduced from moths to a matter of weeks.

Primary reserve compensation and benefits will be aligned with regular force members who do the same job, and new roles that provide full-time capability to the Canadian Armed Forces through part-time service, such as light urban search and rescue, intelligence operators, and cyber operators, will be assigned.

“As security challenges evolve, it is our duty to support our reservists and ensure they have the skills, training, and capabilities they need to continue to excel,” Defence Minister Harjit S. Sajjan said in a press release.

During the announcement, Fuhr also said full-time summer employment would be offered to reservists in their first four years with the reserves, commencing in 2018.

“The investments in Strong, Secure, Engaged will strengthen Canada’s reserve force and, in turn, ensure the Canadian Armed Forces continue to succeed both at home and abroad, so that we can all enjoy a more peaceful and prosperous world,” said Fuhr.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

39830
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
3051827
1088 Sunset Drive
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$848,000
more details
40947


42711


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Sprinkles
Sprinkles Kelowna SPCA >


39640


42518


Daily Dose – June 13, 2017

Daily Dose
Our most majestic Daily Dose yet is here
Daily Dose – June 13, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Really, there’s nothing all that smart to be seen here.
Reese Witherspoon: ‘Turning 40 was liberating’
Showbiz
Reese Witherspoon enjoys the confidence that growing older has...
Motivational Monday – June 12, 2017
Galleries
Never forget that you have the power to change your world.
Motivational Monday – June 12, 2017 (2)
Galleries
All you need is a bit of motivation to seize the day.
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 30, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39845