Boost for reserve forces

Alanna Kelly

Kelowna MP Stephen Fuhr announced an increase to the size of Canada's reserve forces and equal pay for part-time and full-time soldiers, Monday.

The announcements were part the Canada's new “Strong, Secure, Engaged,” defence policy.

“If there ever was a time in the past 30 to 40 years to have military, I think most people would agree that now is probably the time, as there is a lot of fear and uncertainty in the world right now,” said Fuhr.

The reserve force size will jump to 30,000, an increase of 1,500, and the initial recruitment process will be reduced from moths to a matter of weeks.

Primary reserve compensation and benefits will be aligned with regular force members who do the same job, and new roles that provide full-time capability to the Canadian Armed Forces through part-time service, such as light urban search and rescue, intelligence operators, and cyber operators, will be assigned.

“As security challenges evolve, it is our duty to support our reservists and ensure they have the skills, training, and capabilities they need to continue to excel,” Defence Minister Harjit S. Sajjan said in a press release.

During the announcement, Fuhr also said full-time summer employment would be offered to reservists in their first four years with the reserves, commencing in 2018.

“The investments in Strong, Secure, Engaged will strengthen Canada’s reserve force and, in turn, ensure the Canadian Armed Forces continue to succeed both at home and abroad, so that we can all enjoy a more peaceful and prosperous world,” said Fuhr.