Lousy parker sought by cops

Photo: RCMP

Police are seeking the public's help to identify a hit-and-run driver who smashed into a parking meter and damaged a downtown Kelowna business, Saturday.

A witness reported the driver of a blue Jeep Liberty crashed her vehicle into a parking meter and a parking sign on the 1500 block of Pandosy Street, which then ended up smashing through the window of a business.

Police believe the Jeep had Alberta licence plates, says Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“The vehicle may still be in the Central Okanagan and will likely have damage to the passenger side area of the front bumper," he said.

The suspect vehicle was last seen turning northbound onto Water Street from Lawrence Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.