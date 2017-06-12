Search efforts continue

Alanna Kelly

The search for a small plane that went missing five days ago continued Monday.

Searchers were aiming to get a higher perspective on mountain peaks that were obscured by cloud cover over the weekend.

Alex Simons, 21, and Sydney Robillard, 24, took off in the four-seater aircraft at 2 p.m. Thursday from Lethbridge and stopped in Cranbrook to refuel. The plane went missing en route to Kamloops.

“He was flight planned at about 10,000 feet, so some of those higher 10,000-foot peaks where he might be, we haven’t been able to search those very well yet, but we are doing that today,” said Lt. Col. Bryn Elliott, air task force commander at the search headquarters in Kelowna.

“We are in heavily wooded, very high altitude, and it’s white,” he said. “Some the mountains up there still have snow glaciers. White on white is difficult to see.”

If the plane were to go down in the canopy, it could be hidden, so search and rescue members are looking for anything that is different, such as broken trees, right angles or strange things in the snow.

Ten Civil Air Search and Rescue Association and six military aircraft were brought in for the search.

“This is our highest priority for the search and rescue region. We have been deployed to Kelowna to make sure we have rescue assets as close as possible,” he said.

Up to 200 people are involved in the search including RCMP, CASARA, local police and volunteers.

“We area searching at different altitudes and different angles, so we are making sure we are covering the area very, very well. We still have a lot of searching still to do,” he added.

Anyone with information is asked to call a tip line at 250-331-1967.