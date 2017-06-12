Alerts rescinded by creek

Photo: Alanna Kelly

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre has rescinded the following evacuation alerts for properties near the mouth of Mission Creek in Kelowna:

From 3902 to 3994 Bluebird Road

From 3814 to 3848 Capozzi Road

From 3950 to 3970 Lakeshore Road

From 515 to 599 Radant Road

From 529 to 579 Truswell Road

From 3854 to 3882 Truswell Road

One property, at 3896 Truswell Road, remains on evacuation alert.

The properties are still vulnerable due to the high level of Okanagan Lake and to wave action, however. Property owners should maintain all protective barriers that have been put in place.

This morning Environment Canada reported Okanagan Lake is at 343.240 metres above sea level, an eight-millimetre decrease from the 343.248 metre level measured Sunday morning.

The level of Kalamalka Lake was recorded at 392.409 metres, down from 392.420 on Sunday.

Lake levels may fluctuate and ground water continue to increase for a period of time. A small lake level drop may not indicate the peak has been reached.

Waterfront residents are advised to check sandbags daily and, if needed, repair, replace and bolster them to ensure adequate buffer and protection.