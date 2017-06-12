Weather with the power

42598

The Okanagan is still at the mercy of Mother Nature, even though Okanagan Lake has dropped seven millimetres since Sunday.

"We have no concerns for today as we are getting some nice weather, but it will most likely fluctuate this week as some rain is forecast over the next few days," Kirsten Jones, with Central Okanagan Emergency Operations, said Monday morning. "The snowpack is no longer a concern. The weather and wind are the biggest factors now."

Kelowna should see a high of 25 C today and mainly sunny skies, with a 30 per cent chance of showers overnight. 

Tuesday, Environment Canada is forecasting mainly cloudy conditions with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon and a high of 23 C.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will all likely see showers off and on throughout day with highs around 20 C.

