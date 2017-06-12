42377

Kelowna  

Brody to rock for charity

Canadian country music star Dean Brody will perform in Kelowna as part of a fundraiser to provide clean drinking water to impoverished African villagers.

The World Vision Global 6K for Water takes place July 8 at Tugboat Bay. Brody will perform on the Island Stage for participants.

Six kilometres is the average distance women and children have to walk to get water for their families in Africa.

Walk, run or wheel your way, beginning with registration ($20) at 9 a.m. at the Delta Grand Hotel. Afterwards, the concert in the park begins at noon.

"My national tour just took us across the country from Ontario to B.C. – and each time I feel the love for our vast country. I'm proud to be back in my hometown province to help World Vision celebrate years of support and partnership in Kelowna," said Brody.

World Vision says 663 million people live without access to clean drinking water, and 2.4 billion people lack access to basic sanitation facilities like toilets and latrines.

Nearly 1,000 children under the age of five die each day from preventable diseases related to unsafe water, poor sanitation and hygiene.

