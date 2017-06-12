42377

Kelowna  

Antlers Beach closed

The Regional District has closed Antlers Beach Regional Park near the south end of Peachland.

The waterfront park, beach, picnic and parking area sustained damage last week as a result of gusty winds whipping up waves on the historically high Okanagan Lake.

The park will be closed for up to three weeks as the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure installs armoring along the shoreline to protect the parking lot and access road from further erosion from high lake water levels.

When it’s safe, Regional Parks staff will be assessing the condition of bridges, trails and other infrastructure in these closed parks. 

Please be aware that parks may be closed on short notice if conditions change.

For a complete list of closures visit www.regionaldistrict.com/pickapark.

