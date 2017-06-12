Lake drops 7 millimetres

42877
Okanagan Lake dropped seven millimetres overnight and now sits at 343.240 metres. 

"The reason for the drop is there is less water coming in and more coming out," said Kirsten Jones, of the Central Okanagan emergency operations centre on Monday.

"We have no concerns for today as we are getting some nice weather, but it will most likely fluctuate this week as some rain is forecast over the next few days. The snow pack is no longer a concern. The weather and wind are the biggest factors now," she added. 

The level of Kalamalka Lake was recorded at 392.409 metres, down from the 392.420 metre mark on Sunday morning.

As the Okanagan is still at historic lake levels, property owners should keep their flood defences in place.  Check sandbags daily and if needed, repair, replace and bolster them to ensure adequate buffer and protection in the event gusty winds challenge them. Local government public works crews continue to do this for areas that they are monitoring.

People are reminded to stay off flood protection equipment and stay away from standing water. Jumping or walking on gabions or water dams is a public safety concern and could damage or undermine the device causing ruptures and significant water flows.

For more information, visit www.cordemergency.ca, sign up for e-updates or call the information line at 250-469-8490.

