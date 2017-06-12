Kelowna loves to read

Photo: Mercy A girl surrounded by her books.

To welcome the summer and celebrate all things Canada for the country’s 150th anniversary, Amazon.ca today announced its fifth annual list of Canadian Cities that Love to Read.

The list Looked at cities from coast-to-coast compiling data from Amazon.ca – for both print and Kindle e-book editions from May 2016 to May 2017 on a per capita basis in cities with more than 100,000 residents.

Kelowna B.C. took third place. Kelowna residents were also taking care themselves this year, as they were the second city to purchase the most health and self-help books.

Saskatoon Ranks Number one on Amazon.ca’s List of Canadian Cities that Love to Read.

Vancouver purchased the most books in the business, health, self-help and travel categories.

Love was in full bloom in the cities of Kingston, Oshawa and Barrie, who were the top three cities to purchase the most romance books.

