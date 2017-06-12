Cycling abandoned railway

42598

The Okanagan Trestles Tour is fast approaching.

Hundreds of participants from all across Western Canada will meet on July 2 to ride the historic KVR Rail Trail.

Cyclists are encouraged to enjoy the day on the trail and the ride is not a race. Riders can chose between an 80, 40 or 20 kilometres.

“The 80 km route is the most popular as it starts at Myra Canyon, a national historic site, with 18 trestles and two tunnels," says a spokesperson for the tour.

The tour will be celebrating Canada’s 150th this year, and participants will receive a red and white event shirt.

For more information visit this website.

