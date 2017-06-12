Cycling abandoned railway

Photo: Okanagan Trestles Tour The ride is celebrating Canada 150 and the official opening of the Trans Canada Trail.

The Okanagan Trestles Tour is fast approaching.

Hundreds of participants from all across Western Canada will meet on July 2 to ride the historic KVR Rail Trail.

Cyclists are encouraged to enjoy the day on the trail and the ride is not a race. Riders can chose between an 80, 40 or 20 kilometres.

“The 80 km route is the most popular as it starts at Myra Canyon, a national historic site, with 18 trestles and two tunnels," says a spokesperson for the tour.

The tour will be celebrating Canada’s 150th this year, and participants will receive a red and white event shirt.

For more information visit this website.