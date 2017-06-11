42877

Kelowna  

Gunman grabs cash

A man brandishing what-looked-like a silver pistol robbed the Mac’s convenience store at 2147 Richter Street Sunday around 6:20 a.m.

RCMP released images of the armed robber that show a masked male entering the store with a weapon and demanding money. The suspect fled the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, police reported.

The lone employee inside the store was not hurt.

“General duty officers responded to the scene of the robbery,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “They were supported in their search by a Kelowna RCMP police dog services canine unit.”

While the suspect was not located, a dog team tracked down items that officers believed to be connected to the robbery.

“Those items have been seized and remain part of the ongoing police investigation.”

At the time of the robbery, the suspect was seen wearing a pair of grey track pants, a grey zippered DC hoodie and a pair of grey and brown light-weight hiking shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Const. Chris Larson of the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by text your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

