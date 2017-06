Photo: David Ogilvie A motorcycle sits by an ambulance after a crash on Hwy. 97.

Two people are reported to be hurt after a motorcycle crash on Highway 97, just before Boucherie Road in West Kelowna.

One eye witness saw two people taken away in separate ambulances.

Although southbound highway lanes were closed to traffic following the crash, one lane has since be reopened.

Southbound traffic is said to be backed up heading into Kelowna.