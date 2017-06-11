Little movement in lake

Photo: Debbie Mah Man secures boat on on sunken dock in Okanagan Lake.

Okanagan Lake rose only four millimetres overnight, as cooler temperatures helped lessen the impact from a reduced snowpack in the hills.

The tiny increase means the lake is now sitting at 343.248 metres above sea level.

“You're going to see that over the next little while, there will be some ebb and flow,” said Travis Whiting, Kelowna deputy fire chief who was manning the Emergency Operations Centre on Sunday morning. “It means the lake held steady again.”

While there was some wave action overnight, Whiting said there was nothing significant.

“There was nothing overnight that caused any problems for us.”

Officials have stressed that lake levels remain high and protective barricades should not be removed.

Follow the climb of Okanagan Lake levels on our graph, showing daily levels since May 1.