Kelowna  

Museum hits the big 5-0

The Okanagan Heritage Museum opened its doors on June 10, 1967, and 50 years later, it's still going strong.

The museum held a birthday celebration Saturday, and many guests were on hand to celebrate, including the museum's original director, Ursula Surtees.

Surtees, who now has a conservation laboratory named after her at the museum, spoke of the challenges they faced to get funding for the museum more than 50 years ago.

Linda Digby, current executive director at the museum, talked about the importance of telling the stories that may have been overlooked in the past.

“When we go to Craigellachie to see where the last spike was hammered, we see rich, white guys in top hats hammering the spike and you don't really see the thousands of Chinese who did this dangerous work, they're the ones who actually built the railway,” Digby said. “That's an example.”

These include stories from the First Nations people in the Okanagan.

Jordan Coble, Cultural and Operations Administrator at the Sncewips Heritage Museum, spoke about how history is “alive.”

“We're still here, our sqilxw people are still here, the Chinese immigrants are still here, there's so many people that have really shaped this city this we call our own, this country that we call our own, this province that we call our own, but we're still here,” Coble said. “It's very important ... that when we talk about the First Nations people of this territory, that it's being spoken of by the people.”

