Beachless fun at Fat Cat

Despite the lack of a beach, the 27th annual Fat Cat Festival and Parade at Waterfront Park was well attended, attracting an expected 10,000 people of all ages Friday and Saturday.

The popular children's festival included arts and crafts, activity stations, bouncy castles, gyroscope rides, First Nations dancers, face painting and much more.

“We're getting a lot of multi-generational families coming now, where kids that came to the Fat Cat Children's Festival as kids, are now bringing their kids, and grandma and grandpa are coming along as well because they had a good time,” said Dorothee Birker, artistic director of the festival.

Birker said the overcast skies on Saturday were welcome, as it kept the temperatures at a comfortable level.

She said the rising lake levels over the past month impacted the site by swallowing up the beach where activities are usually set up, but they adjusted for it.

“It's a concern also because people are dealing with things in their home so it's hard to say 'come and have fun,' but we still need to be a community and still have that fun,” Birker said.

Birker says hosting First Nations dancers and dancers from Mar Jok Elementary sharing stories about the Chinese Canadians who helped build Kelowna was important, as it shows children different cultures than they might be used to.

“Kids are so accepting and open,” Birker said. “That's, for me, the win for this year, was seeing those cultures represented and the diversity represented by our community.”