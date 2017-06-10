42377
43071

Kelowna  

'At mercy of the weather'

- | Story: 199153

Okanagan Lake continues to fluctuate, dropping seven millimetres since Friday morning, but officials say we are “far from being in the clear.”

The lake level now sits at 343.244 metres above sea level, roughly the same level its been at for most of this past week.

Kalamalka Lake dropped 1.3 centimetres during the same period, and now sits at 392.427 metres above sea level.

Cooler temperatures, along with a reduced snowpack in the surrounding hills, have slowed down the rapidly rising lake levels that were seen at the end of May and beginning of June.

While Emergency Operations Centre information officer Bruce Smith says this is “good to see,” he urges residents not to let their guard down.

“The lakes are still higher than anyone's seen them for a long time and the potential for damage from wind and wave action is a very real concern still, as we saw earlier this week,” Smith said.

Heavy winds on Thursday battered the lakes's shoreline, causing significant erosion, particularly in Peachland.

“We're still at the mercy of the weather and Mother Nature, that we can't control,” Smith said. “What we can control is, don't remove any of our flood protection from properties.”

While snowmelt is now less of a concern, Smith says they are keeping an eye on the potential for rain and wind. Showers are forecast in the Kelowna area Saturday.

Additionally, Smith says the rising water table continues to cause groundwater issues for local residents. 

Follow the climb of Okanagan Lake levels on our graph, showing daily levels since May 1. 

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

42025
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
2923857
3650 Woodsdale Road Road
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$1,899,000
more details
43020


38264


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Lorelai
Lorelai Kelowna SPCA >


41940


39387


Neymar attempts a crazy long-range shot across Hollywood Boulevard

Must Watch
An Olympic gold medal winner and star ftbol player for both Barcelona and Brazil, Neymar Jr added another credential to his name...
Michael Keaton saved pal’s life with Heimlich manoeuvre
Showbiz
Michael Keaton once saved a friend from choking by performing the...
Parenting memes that will make you LOL so hard it will wake up your kids
Galleries
The parenting struggle is real
Parenting memes that will make you LOL so hard it will wake up your kids (2)
Galleries
Can’t they install on/off switches on the kids?
Baby rhino is so very excited to go for a walk with his human friends
Uncategorized
His human friends are equally excited but also deeply nervous...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 30, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39622