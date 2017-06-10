'At mercy of the weather'

Photo: Kari Kallen Waves battered Peachland's shoreline Thursday.

Okanagan Lake continues to fluctuate, dropping seven millimetres since Friday morning, but officials say we are “far from being in the clear.”

The lake level now sits at 343.244 metres above sea level, roughly the same level its been at for most of this past week.

Kalamalka Lake dropped 1.3 centimetres during the same period, and now sits at 392.427 metres above sea level.

Cooler temperatures, along with a reduced snowpack in the surrounding hills, have slowed down the rapidly rising lake levels that were seen at the end of May and beginning of June.

While Emergency Operations Centre information officer Bruce Smith says this is “good to see,” he urges residents not to let their guard down.

“The lakes are still higher than anyone's seen them for a long time and the potential for damage from wind and wave action is a very real concern still, as we saw earlier this week,” Smith said.

Heavy winds on Thursday battered the lakes's shoreline, causing significant erosion, particularly in Peachland.

“We're still at the mercy of the weather and Mother Nature, that we can't control,” Smith said. “What we can control is, don't remove any of our flood protection from properties.”

While snowmelt is now less of a concern, Smith says they are keeping an eye on the potential for rain and wind. Showers are forecast in the Kelowna area Saturday.

Additionally, Smith says the rising water table continues to cause groundwater issues for local residents.

Follow the climb of Okanagan Lake levels on our graph, showing daily levels since May 1.