$500 fines in closed parks

Photo: RDCO

Entering park areas closed due to flooding could land you a $500 fine.

On Friday, the Regional District of Central Okanagan added another park closure affecting a half-kilometre section of shoreline trail in Kalamoir Regional Park.

Fences will go up to close the Water Front Trail this weekend. Other trails in the park remain open.

The following Regional and Community Parks remain closed until further notice:

Okanagan Centre Safe Harbour Regional Park on Okanagan Centre Road West in Lake Country

Glen Canyon Regional Park from the Acorn bridge downstream to the Gellatly Road parking area and from the Constable Neil Bruce entrance upstream to the Covington Crescent entrance at Last Mountain Community Park

Hardy Falls Regional Park

Mill Creek Regional Park

Fintry Community Park boat launch

Killiney Beach Community Park – including the boat launch

“While these parks are closed, the regional district encourages residents to visit many other regional parks that are not affected by flooding and rising waters," said communications officer Bruce Smith.