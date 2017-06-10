42534
Kelowna  

Cherries with Layer Cake

Residents in and around the Gallagher's Canyon area of Kelowna are up in arms over the sight of construction equipment on iconic Layer Cake Mountain.

"Surely, a natural geographic landmark should be protected by the provincial government," wrote one angry resident.

"I was shocked to see clouds of dirt being churned up and floating off the photogenic ridge this morning (June 7). We, the residents of Gallagher's Canyon are appalled. Is nothing sacred and safe from the almighty developers' wallet?"

The mountain is within City of Kelowna boundaries, and planner Ryan Smith says the activity is tree clearing to make way for a cherry orchard at the top of the mountain.

"The land is privately owned," says Smith, who indicated the owner is leasing the property to a farmer for the orchard.

"The land is zoned A1, and they are preparing the land for agriculture."

Smith said the city also heard several complaints about the activity. People were calling and saying how dare the city let them develop this land.

"I said the city doesn't own the land, it's privately owned land with A1 agriculture zoning. This is consistent with what the zoning is."

Smith did say the original work was being done without the proper permit

The permit was applied for Thursday, and Smith says all work on the property should come to a halt until the permit is approved, likely within the next few weeks.

39499