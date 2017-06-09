Justice for Jojo

42534
Justice will never fill the hole left in her family, but a seven-month sentence for the man who killed JoJo Casavant will at least bring closure.

Trevor Stocks was sentenced Thursday after being found guilty in January of dangerous driving causing death.

On the evening of May 22, 2015, 28-year-old Stocks was speeding in a 50 km/h zone on McCurdy Road, near Morrison Road, when he lost control on a corner and crashed head-on into Jojo's Toyota Tercel.

An RCMP officer testified during January's trial that Stocks had been travelling between 65 and 74 km/h when he hit Jojo's car, but said he was would have been travelling faster when he actually lost control.

Jojo was less than a kilometre from home, and her parents rushed to the scene after police informed them of the crash.

“Our hearts dropped to a place I've never experienced before, nor want to again,” said her father, Brian, as he read his victim impact statement in court. “We found her struggling for life as the paramedics worked tirelessly on her, for much time, before the RCMP came and told us our daughter had passed on.”

Casavant described his youngest of three daughters as a “joy beyond joy,” and told the court about her missionary work in Mexico, her work with homeless people in Los Angeles and how she was a youth leader in Kelowna.

“The loss is a cloud that surrounds us on a continual basis,” he said.

Stocks' defence lawyer, Grant Gray, said Stocks “would do anything to turn back the clock.”

Stocks was also handed two years of probation and a three-year driving prohibition.

