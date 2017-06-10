Celebrating the salmon

Members of the Okanagan Nation Alliance celebrated the release of sockeye salmon fry into Mission Creek, Friday.

The release of 230,000 fry was in recognition and celebration of the Syilx peoples’ continued efforts to restore sockeye stocks in the Okanagan lake and river system.

"The return of our sc ‘win (sockeye salmon) to Okanagan Lake is our fundamental and inherent right and responsibility as Syilx people,” said Grand Chief Stewart Phillip.

Howie Wright, ONA’s fisheries manager, said: “We now have another cold water lake (after Osoyoos and Skaha Lakes) to help us build resilience in sockeye salmon stocks. Based on its size and depth, we could see Okanagan Lake with a minimum of 30,000 to 100,000 adult spawners per year.

"On top of that, optimistically anywhere from 300,000 to 500,000 for fisheries harvest would be coming to the Okanagan Basin to support the historical fishery at Okanagan Falls. It has the significant potential to meet food, social, and ceremonial needs, providing food security for communities, while seeing a surplus extend to a broad range of biological and economic benefits."

A number of residents throughout the community gathered and participated in the release on Friday.

"It brings the community together, and it's great to have everyone's support," Wright said.