42599
40211

Kelowna  

Celebrating the salmon

- | Story: 199099

Members of the Okanagan Nation Alliance celebrated the release of sockeye salmon fry into Mission Creek, Friday. 

The release of 230,000 fry was in recognition and celebration of the Syilx peoples’ continued efforts to restore sockeye stocks in the Okanagan lake and river system.

"The return of our sc ‘win (sockeye salmon) to Okanagan Lake is our fundamental and inherent right and responsibility as Syilx people,” said Grand Chief Stewart Phillip.

Howie Wright, ONA’s fisheries manager, said: “We now have another cold water lake (after Osoyoos and Skaha Lakes) to help us build resilience in sockeye salmon stocks. Based on its size and depth, we could see Okanagan Lake with a minimum of 30,000 to 100,000 adult spawners per year.

"On top of that, optimistically anywhere from 300,000 to 500,000 for fisheries harvest would be coming to the Okanagan Basin to support the historical fishery at Okanagan Falls. It has the significant potential to meet food, social, and ceremonial needs, providing food security for communities, while seeing a surplus extend to a broad range of biological and economic benefits."

A number of residents throughout the community gathered and participated in the release on Friday.

"It brings the community together, and it's great to have everyone's support," Wright said.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

42809
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
3085588
4482 Hayes Road
5.88 bedrooms Mark Gidden baths
$3,500,000
more details


36570


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Dashes
Dashes Kelowna SPCA >


41324


42948


Daily Dose – June 10, 2017

Daily Dose
Look carefully at today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – June 10, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Take the leap through the rest of today’s Dose!
Phil Collins hospitalized after hotel room fall
Music
Phil Collins has been rushed to hospital after falling over and...
TGIF Gifs – June 9, 2017
Galleries
Enjoy some TGIF Gifs that will slide you into the weekend!
TGIF Gifs – June 9, 2017 (2)
Galleries
There’s plenty more gifs to dig up while you’re here.
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 30, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38020